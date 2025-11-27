Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke says his administration has made major strides in closing the state’s infrastructure gap, noting that the deficit has been cut by more than half since he took office in 2022. Delivering a statewide broadcast on Wednesday to mark his third year in office, the gov...

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke says his administration has made major strides in closing the state’s infrastructure gap, noting that the deficit has been cut by more than half since he took office in 2022.

Delivering a statewide broadcast on Wednesday to mark his third year in office, the governor recalled that Osun’s infrastructure shortfall exceeded 80 per cent when he assumed office.

According to him, his government has reversed that trend through an aggressive renewal agenda.

“Today, we have reduced the infra deficit by over 50 per cent. Osun has become one of the fastest growing states in road connectivity,” Adeleke declared.

He said infrastructure was deliberately placed at the centre of his development strategy, describing it as the most effective driver of economic growth. He added that road construction and rehabilitation had intensified across the state under the current programme.

Adeleke noted that more than 255 kilometres of internal roads had been completed in both rural and urban councils, with another 160 kilometres currently being built.

He provided updates on key road and bridge projects, listing, “the Ilesa dualisation at 99 per cent completion, the Ife flyover at 78 per cent, Ila dualisation at 25 per cent, Iwo dualisation at 20 per cent, Oke flyover at 99 per cent, Lameco flyover at 80 per cent, and Ofatedo road at 29 per cent.

“Our focus is clear: linking our communities for greater economic impact.”

He noted that numerous rehabilitation projects had restored access for farming communities to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities.

“We expanded drainage systems to prevent flooding and protect our roads,” he said.

The governor also highlighted progress recorded under the Operation Light Up Osun initiative, noting that completed roads had been fitted with solar-powered streetlights.

“All major roads in the capital are already lit up,” he said.

He explained that the government had rolled out a comprehensive infrastructure plan aimed at easing traffic congestion, creating new economic corridors, and promoting urban renewal in key towns such as Osogbo, Ikirun, Ile Ife, and Ilesa.

Speaking to residents, the governor emphasised that his administration was dedicated to keeping public resources within the state, noting that local content was a core element of all infrastructure initiatives.

“My good people of Osun State, I have ensured that Osun money serves Osun people. Local content simply means giving priority to local people, businesses, and materials.

“The state government had taken steps to block capital flight and strengthen home-grown capacity.

“The administration consistently engaged local contractors, engineers and artisans while sourcing sand, stones and cement within Osun. Young artisans, bricklayers, carpenters and engineers are now finding work on state projects.

“Ongoing direct-labour approaches on road and school rehabilitation had ensured employment and skills development across communities. Ours is a people-centred development philosophy. It is development by the people and for the people,” he concluded.