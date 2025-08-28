The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned Malam Bolaji Abdullahi against parading himself as the party’s Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson, describing his claims as misleading and unauthorized. In a statement issued Thursday by Christopher Okechukwu, Director of Media and Public Affai...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned Malam Bolaji Abdullahi against parading himself as the party’s Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson, describing his claims as misleading and unauthorized.

In a statement issued Thursday by Christopher Okechukwu, Director of Media and Public Affairs in the Office of the National Chairman, the party said Abdullahi’s actions amounted to a violation of established protocols and threatened the integrity of its leadership.

According to Okechukwu, the ADC had to publicly clarify the matter after Abdullahi repeatedly presented himself as the party’s spokesperson without due process.

“This assertion is not only misleading but also a violation of the established protocols that govern the appointment of individuals to such critical positions within our party,” the statement read.

The ADC outlined the criteria for anyone aspiring to the position of Publicity Secretary, noting that such a person must be:

The party stressed that Abdullahi did not meet these requirements and, therefore, lacked the legitimacy to speak on its behalf.

“His continued self-identification in this capacity is unauthorized and undermines the credibility of our party. We urge Malam Abdullahi to cease and desist immediately from using the ADC’s name and title without proper authorization,” Okechukwu said.

The ADC also appealed to media organizations to verify claims of representation and refrain from quoting Abdullahi as its spokesperson.

“It is crucial that journalists exercise due diligence by avoiding any recognition of Malam Bolaji Abdullahi as an official spokesperson. This will help preserve the accuracy and reliability of public discourse,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and democratic principles, the party maintained that only duly elected officials have the mandate to represent it.

“The ADC remains focused on serving Nigerians and promoting good governance, and we will continue to safeguard the integrity of our internal processes,” the statement concluded.