The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has clarified its position on the leadership of its Adamawa State chapter, affirming Barr. Sadiq Dasin as the duly recognised Interim State Chairman.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the clarification followed reports of division within the state leadership.

According to the statement, the National Working Committee (NWC), at its meeting held on 8 October 2025, approved the constitution of Interim Executive Committees across the states to oversee party affairs pending further directives.

It added that the process conducted on Saturday, 25 October, under the supervision of the National Vice Chairman (North-East), which produced Barr. Dasin as interim chairman, was in full compliance with the NWC’s resolution and established guidelines.

The party urged members who participated in parallel activities to reconsider their actions and embrace reconciliation in the interest of party unity.

“We call on all members who may have engaged in parallel arrangements to return to the fold. Likewise, the new interim chairman is encouraged to extend an olive branch, engage stakeholders constructively, and address all genuine grievances,” the statement read.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to fairness, internal democracy, and justice for all members, warning that it would not tolerate any act of indiscipline capable of undermining current efforts to strengthen the party.