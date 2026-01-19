The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission has commenced the screening of candidates from various political parties ahead of the forthcoming Local Government Council elections in the state. The council elections are scheduled to be held on June 13, 2026, with candidates seeking elective posi...

The council elections are scheduled to be held on June 13, 2026, with candidates seeking elective positions at the grassroots level expected to meet all statutory requirements.

The screening exercise is being conducted by a committee made up of members of the commission, alongside representatives of security agencies, to ensure strict compliance with electoral guidelines and security protocols.

Speaking during the exercise, the Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission, Muhammed Umar, assured candidates and political parties of a smooth, transparent, and credible process, noting that the commission remains committed to conducting elections that reflect the will of the people.

Several candidates who appeared before the screening committee expressed confidence in the process, describing it as orderly and fair. Candidates from opposition parties, in particular, commended the commission for creating a level playing field and upholding transparency.

The screening exercise is expected to pave the way for the final list of eligible candidates to be published ahead of the local government elections.