Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces serving in Adamawa State have gathered in Yola for an interdenominational church service as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance.

The solemn event held at the All Saints Protestant Church, 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, brought together military personnel from different formations, government officials, and families of service members to honour fallen heroes and seek divine guidance for those currently serving the nation.

The service featured hymns, prayers, and moments of reflection, highlighting the role of faith in strengthening morale among troops operating in challenging security environments, particularly in the North-East.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was represented at the service by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos, alongside members of the State Executive Council.

The delegation joined the Armed Forces in offering songs of praise and thanksgiving.

Addressing the congregation, the Governor commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their resilience, courage, and professionalism, noting that Adamawa State has experienced firsthand the impact of their sacrifices in safeguarding lives and property.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the military in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, stressing that peace and stability remain critical to the state’s development.

The Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade, who also serves as Acting Commander, Sector 4 of Operation Hadin Kai, reiterated the Armed Forces’ resolve to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He paid tribute to officers and soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, describing their sacrifices as the foundation of the nation’s peace and unity.