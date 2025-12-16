The Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru fintri has announced plans to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the December 8 shooting incident in Lamurde Local Government Area, which led to the death of ten women and an eleven year old girl. Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri made this known du...

The Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru fintri has announced plans to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the December 8 shooting incident in Lamurde Local Government Area, which led to the death of ten women and an eleven year old girl.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri made this known during a visit to Lamurde and five affected communities in Suwa District. He assured residents that the investigation will be open, fair, and thorough, with the aim of finding out what happened and ensuring justice for the victims.

Governor Fintiri appealed for calm. He said the state government is committed to due process and accountability. He added that the Adamawa State Peace Commission has been engaging youths, elders, clergy, and community leaders from the affected areas to find a peaceful solution.

The governor described the killing of women during the protest as very unfortunate, noting that the victims were innocent and defenseless.

He announced that the judicial panel will be headed by a retired High Court judge and will look into both the immediate and remote causes of the incident. The panel will also make recommendations for reconciliation and lasting peace.

Governor Fintiri assured families of the victims that the government will support those left behind, including assistance for education and livelihoods. He also inspected damaged areas and promised increased security presence to protect lives and property.

He further disclosed that agencies such as SEMA and NEMA are already on the ground to support displaced persons, adding that security challenges will not stop the government from providing relief materials and other assistance.

The governor stressed that peace has no alternative and said the government will continue to work with all stakeholders, including religious leaders and people of goodwill, to promote dialogue, understanding, and mutual trust.

With the government’s assurance of a transparent investigation and renewed security measures, residents of Lamurde now look to dialogue, justice, and reconciliation as the only path toward restoring peace and rebuilding trust among affected communities.