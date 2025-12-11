The Adamawa State Government has convened an emergency security meeting following the violent communal clash that erupted in Lamurde Local Government Area....

The meeting, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, brought together key stakeholders, including the paramount ruler of the Bachama Chiefdom, Homun Ismaila Shaga, as part of efforts to calm tensions and restore order.

Briefing journalists after the closed-door session, the state government appealed to all warring parties to maintain peace, assuring residents that authorities are working round the clock to stabilise the situation.

Officials said the government is committed to addressing the root causes of the conflict and emphasized that all concerns raised by affected communities will be duly investigated.

The Deputy Governor further urged citizens to keep faith with the government’s peacebuilding efforts, adding that once investigations are concluded, the findings will be made public to ensure transparency and accountability.

The government reaffirmed its resolve to prevent further breakdown of law and order while strengthening dialogue with traditional leaders and community groups to sustain long-term peace in Lamurde and across the State.