AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus.

The player returned a positive test just before Milan’s Europa league qualifier against Norwegian club FK Bodo.

The club confirmed that Zlatan has now entered a period of quarantine at home.

The veteran goalscorer has scored three goals in Milan’s first two games of the season, including a brace in their 2-0 win over Bologna in their first Serie A match of the season.

Reacting to the development, Zlatan is positive he will recover from the virus soon.

He said he has had no symptoms and would fight to get back to the pitch in no distant time.