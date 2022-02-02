ABSU prohibits students from driving personal vehicles to campus

The management of Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, has warned students against the public show of wealth on campus while also prohibiting students from driving personal automobiles on campus.

This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Onyemachi Ogbulu, in a statement issued on Tuesday

The statement was titled, “Abia State University Management Bans Students From Driving Personal Vehicles On Campus” takes effect immediately, according to a statement signed by the school’s Registrar, Acho Elendu.

It read, “Management of Abia State University, Uturu has banned the use of personal vehicles by students and flagrant display of wealth on campus.

“Henceforth, only staff and accredited visitors would be allowed to drive their vehicles into the campus.

“Any student who violates this directive, which is in the interest of the University community, shall face severe disciplinary action.”

Authorities of the Federal Polytechnic in Nekede, Imo State, recently prohibited students from bringing automobiles onto the campus.

Students’ usage of vehicles and their ostentatious show of riches on campus have caused issues at the school.

The Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, also prohibited students from driving personal vehicles on campus in March 2021.