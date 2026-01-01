Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, renewal and collective resolve as the country steps into the year 2026, urging sustained support for ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In his New Year me...

Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, renewal and collective resolve as the country steps into the year 2026, urging sustained support for ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his New Year message, Senator Abiru extended warm greetings to the people of Lagos East, Lagos State and Nigerians at large, describing the new year as a fresh opportunity for reflection and recommitment to national progress and prosperity.

The lawmaker said 2026 presents a critical window to consolidate existing gains, deepen grassroots empowerment and expand opportunities for young Nigerians, whom he described as vibrant, innovative and enterprising. According to him, empowering the youth remains central to building a sustainable and inclusive future.

Reaffirming his legislative priorities, Senator Abiru pledged to continue championing policies that promote economic stability and inclusive growth, while ensuring that development reaches every ward, community and household across Lagos East Senatorial District.

He also highlighted what he described as encouraging signs of national economic recovery, attributing them to far-reaching reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. In this context, Abiru urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of the Tinubu administration as it implements critical policies to strengthen the economy, improve infrastructure and expand opportunities.

Emphasising national cohesion, the senator noted that unity remains Nigeria’s greatest strength, calling on citizens to embrace dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect despite differences in opinion, background or belief. He described Nigeria’s diversity as a powerful asset capable of driving inclusive and forward-looking development when properly harnessed.

Senator Abiru concluded by wishing Nigerians peace, good health, progress and renewed hope in the new year, expressing optimism that 2026 would bring positive outcomes for families and communities across the country.

Abiru, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), currently represents Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.