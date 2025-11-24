The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered the immediate dismantling of the Zaga settlement in the Ijebu area of the state amid several security threats recorded in the area. Abiodun made this known after a security meeting held with heads of Security agencies in the state. The Ogun govern...

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered the immediate dismantling of the Zaga settlement in the Ijebu area of the state amid several security threats recorded in the area.

Abiodun made this known after a security meeting held with heads of Security agencies in the state.

The Ogun governor also commended President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies for the progress made in the rescue efforts of the kidnap victims in Niger and Kwara states.

He said Ogun State being the gateway state will take some proactive measures in enhancing the security of lives and property.

He said there would be mandatory documentation of foreign nationals from neighboring countries.

He ordered that the Zaga settlement should be taken over by the Government to prevent its continued use for unlawful activities.

The Governor also warned landlords in the states not to allow people with questionable characters in their homes.

He also promised to control the activities of scavengers across the State, noting that their operations would be strictly regulated to curb criminal infiltration and illicit practices.

He said security agencies will intensify operations to flush out criminal hideouts within forests and government reserves.

He assured residents not to panic but to support the security agencies with useful information in order to enhance the already established security arrangement in the state.