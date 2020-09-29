Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured residents that the state has grown beyond the level where government policies and programmes will be determined by a man or a group of persons, noting that the state belongs to all citizens and they shall be duely involved in its administration.

The governor made this known while inaugurating the statutory boards and agencies in state.

He noted that those who have been appointed for the positions are competent hands that will further transform the state through their innovative ideas and urged them to work inline with the policy of the administration.

He added that there are more appointments and his administration will be inclusive and just in selecting those who will operate at board and agencies level.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the State, Yemi Sanusi on his part said the administration has been working effectively for the people and the new set of people coming on board should also contribute their quota to the development of the state.