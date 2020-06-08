The Abia State Government has confirmed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Governor who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, has directed that his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, steer the ship of the state.

Governor Ikpeazu also asked all members of the State Executive to undergo covid-19 test and self isolate while waiting for the result.

The governor through a statement said testing positive for the virus is not a death sentence and appealed to the people not to panic but maintain all protocols directed by the NDDC.

The death of the former Commissioner of Environment and Chiarman of the state COVID-19 response team, Solomon Ogunji, compelled a second covid-19 test for the governor whose first test came back negative.

The latest confirmation of 67 cases in one day, took the total number of cases in Abia state to 83.