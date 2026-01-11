The Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, conferred an honorary doctorate degree on Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State....

The Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, conferred an honourary doctorate degree on Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The honour was bestowed on Saturday during the university’s joint maiden convocation at the University Convocation Arena in Aleru, Kebbi State.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Governor Lawal was selected and confirmed for the honourary doctorate degree by the university’s Senate.

He added that the maiden convocation commenced on Wednesday with a press briefing by the Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Danshehu Bagudu Gwandangaji.

The statement read in parts: “On Saturday, Governor Dauda Lawal was conferred with an Honourary Degree by the Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology.

“The university said the honour reflects its commitment to recognizing individuals whose work has had a meaningful and lasting impact on society.

“The Kebbi State Varsity conferred on Governor Lawal the Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) Honoris Causa in recognition of his distinguished service and contributions to societal development.

“The Senate highlighted Governor Lawal’s achievements in education, health, infrastructure, the economy, and workers’ welfare as major reasons for the honor.

“Such recognitions will make the governor put more effort into his resolve to make Zamfara State greater.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Bagudu Danshehu, revealed that since its founding in 2005, the university has graduated 7,221 undergraduate students, along with 669 postgraduate students, between the 2010/2011 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.