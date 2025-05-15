Abductors of Nelson Adepoyigi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman in Ose Local Government Area have seized two individuals who reportedly took five million naira and food items to them as ransom to secure his release

The kidnappers had earlier reduced their initial demand from N100 million to N5 million alongside food supplies.

They have now made a fresh demand of N30 million to secure the release of the three captives which included; Mr. Adepoyigi and the two ransom bearers.

Sources said the latest incident has thrown the family and political associates of the abducted party chieftain into fresh panic.

A local source who pleaded anonymity said those who took the ransom to them, as agreed during negotiations, were held by the kidnappers.

Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Hon. Kolapo Oja, confirmed the earlier negotiation in an earlier interview, saying the ransom had been reduced to N5 million and food items.

However, he expressed concern over the turn of events and appealed for calm while security efforts are intensified.