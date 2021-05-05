The 27 students abducted by bandits from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have reportedly been released.

The release according to Daily Trust was reportedly facilitated by the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi dialogue committee with support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The students were among the 37 abducted almost two months ago.

After payment of ransom by parents and school management, the bandits only released 10 of the victims.

Their abductors had initially demanded a N500 million ransom from the Kaduna State Government but Governor Nasir El-Rufai ruled out the option of negotiation, doubling down on his belief that bandits deserve to be killed.