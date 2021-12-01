Abducted 3yr Old Girl Regains Freedom in Ondo

A 3-year-old girl, Mary Fashina kidnapped in Akure, Ondo State capital last week has been set free.

A source close to the family confirmed this to newsmen in Akure.

Mary was abducted around onward area of Ondo road in Akure when her Mother was returning home from a Church programme.

“The mother had barely entered her compound and was about to lock the gate when two hefty men came out of a Benz car which has been trailing them from Agagu road.

“The gunmen allegedly seized the young girl with a threat to shoot the mother and the other child before they zoomed off after holding the key of the woman’s car to prevent her from chasing them.

“Some residents and passers-by who were attracted by the wailing of the woman were said to have pursued the gunmen with the help of Okada riders but could not locate their route after getting to the main road,” the source disclosed.

The police is yet to comment on the development.