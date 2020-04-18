National Leader of the All Progressives Congress has described Abba Kyari, as a man of accomplishment whose death due to the raging coronavirus pandemic should not be in vain.

Bola Tinubu said in his condolence message that although the nation is in mourning, Nigerians must also use the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President and those of others fallen by the virus to strengthen the Nation’s resolve in fighting the pandemic.

Asiwaju Tinubu who is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Abba Kyari described him as an extremely able, loyal and talented man who dedicated his considerable skills to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC Stalwart advised Nigerians to rededicate themselves to obeying the public health measures such as physical distancing to be able to defeat the contagion and not fall to it.

He prayed for Allah to support and comfort the family during this painful moment.