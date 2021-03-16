Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Otunba Gani Adams in Closed Door Meeting With the Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi.

The Meeting is to Address Urgent Security Matters in the South-West and Proffer Solutions.

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in closed door meeting with Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State to find lasting solutions to issues of security challenges facing the region which include kidnapping, banditry, Others @kfayemi @ekitistategov @GaniAdams5 https://t.co/TDI1XiXWvW pic.twitter.com/HMv3WXFrni — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 16, 2021

Present at the Meeting are: The Governor of the State, the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, the Attorney-General and Commisoner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, Special Assistant on Security Matters to the Governor, Rt Brig General Ogundana, and the Entourage of the Aare Ona Kakanfo .