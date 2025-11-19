The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has described the death of Senator Okey Ezea as a huge loss to Enugu State and Nigeria. In a personally signed statement, Governor Mbah, on Wednesday, said Sen Ezea’s death had left a vacuum that would be hard to fill. “I received with a deep sense...

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has described the death of Senator Okey Ezea as a huge loss to Enugu State and Nigeria.

In a personally signed statement, Governor Mbah, on Wednesday, said Sen Ezea’s death had left a vacuum that would be hard to fill.

“I received with a deep sense of loss the news of the passing of our brother and the lawmaker representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Okey Ezea.

“This is one death that cuts really deep. You actually did not have to share his political convictions to appreciate his resilience and unwavering commitment to his constituents and the nation.

“There was also never any doubt regarding where he stood on any issue,” the governor said.

He extolled Ezea’s commitment to Enugu State.

“In all his political struggles, one fact was evident: he loved Enugu State deeply and remained an advocate of good governance,.

“His death is indeed a sad depletion in the ranks of Enugu’s political leaders,” the governor added.

Dr. Mbah, however, said the grief of Senator Ezea’s death transcended his immediate family, community and constituency.

“This is as much a personal loss to his family as much as a collective loss.

“In the Senate, his brilliance shone brightly, earning him immense respect from his colleagues across the aisle.

“He remained an advocate of good governance. His many progressive contributions and interventions positively impacted the nation in general and his constituency in particular.

“Therefore, on behalf of Ndi Enugu, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Enugu North Senatorial District, and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“May God grant his soul eternal repose,” he concluded.