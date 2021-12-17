9 Persons killed by bandits in separate attacks on 4 Kaduna LGA’s

At least nine persons have been killed by bandits in separate attacks in four local government areas of Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks and casualty figure.

The affected areas according to him include Chikun, Igabi, Zaria, and Zango Kataf local councils

The commissioner explained that Three persons, were killed while another injuried when bandits barricaded some roads in Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Area.

He added that one man was killed by bandits in the Yola-Kadi general area, also in Chikun local council

Similarly, the bandits killed two persons in Sako village in Zangon Kataf local government area while two corpses were discovered by a security patrol team in the Kurfi-Magamiya general area of the loca government.

In Zaria local council, one person was killed when bandits attacked Saye village, bringing the total number of those killed to nine.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attacks and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the assailants.

He also charged security operatives to intensify operations against criminal elements across the state.