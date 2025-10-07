Professor Mahmood Yakubu has officially handed over duties to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been appointed Acting National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Agbamuche-Mbu , the longest-serving National Commissioner in the commission, assumed the role on Tuesday during a ...

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has officially handed over duties to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been appointed Acting National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Agbamuche-Mbu , the longest-serving National Commissioner in the commission, assumed the role on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Professor Yakubu urged the commissioners and directors to extend their full support to Agbamuche-Mbu as she leads the commission until a substantive chairman is appointed.

Below are 8 things to know about the new acting INEC National Chairman, May Agbamuche-Mbu:

She was appointed as Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, succeeding Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

2. May Agbamuche-Mbu is a seasoned legal expert with over three decades of experience in law, dispute resolution, and public service.

3. She was born in Kano and hails from Delta State, reflecting a blend of northern and southern Nigerian cultural influences.

4. Educationally, she earned her LLB from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1984, qualified as a Solicitor in England and Wales, and holds an LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law, with postgraduate degrees in International Dispute Resolution and International Business Law.

5. She previously led a law firm in Lagos called Norfolk Partners and served on the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee (2010–2011) and the Ministerial Committee for the Solid Minerals Sector Roadmap (2016).

6. May was also the editor of THISDAY LAWYER, a weekly legal pullout, where she published 120 “LEGAL EAGLE” editorials from 2014 to 2016.

7. She is a certified arbitrator and has served as Secretary of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Nigeria branch).

8. Her marital life is private with no public details, but she uses a hyphenated surname indicating a marital connection.