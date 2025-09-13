In the past two months, eight officers of the Ondo State Police Command have been sanctioned for professional misconduct....

In the past two months, eight officers of the Ondo State Police Command have been sanctioned for professional misconduct.

State Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal, stated that the command, under his leadership, is committed to upholding the professional ethics and standards of the Nigeria Police.

He explained that these sanctions were the result of complaints received from members of the public during this period.

Mr. Lawal emphasized that the command has established multiple avenues for the public to voice their grievances regarding any errant officers, including monitoring units, a provost, and a Complaint Response Unit (CRU).

“When we receive complaints about any officer, that individual is held accountable. Some have been detained or queried, depending on their rank, while others may face a trial. We discuss issues such as corruption, extortion, and illegal roadblocks daily, warning our officers to cease such activities. Those caught will face consequences,” he said.

The police commissioner also commended the public for their role in the command’s recent successes and encouraged them to report any complaints to their divisional police officers, area commanders, or directly to him.

He urged the community to continue providing relevant information to enhance the safety and protection of lives and property.

He assured the public of his accessibility and commitment to closely monitoring all officers to ensure efficient and proficient policing.

He expressed gratitude to Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for the timely payment of officers’ salaries, noting that some personnel have received promoti