Eight people have been killed, and four others injured by bandits in separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa & Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna state.

They shot at a vehicle in Chikun, which somersaulted and led to the deaths of six persons, leaving four others injured.

In Kajuru, the bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru, and killed one Amos Yari.

In Giwa, the bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, and killed one Alhaji Sule, a business man after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

The Nasir El-Rufai led government in the state has received the reports with sadness.

Advertisement

It prays for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families.

The government also wishes the injured a speedy recovery.