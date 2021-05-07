It was a heavy encounter between the joint team of the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army and members of Indigenous People of Biafra in Imo State.

According to information, at about 5pm on the 6th of May Ipob members in eight vehicles were on their way to attack, burn and kill police personnel at orlu police Station when they encountered the joint team.

At the end of what was described as bloody encounter, the joint team of Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army were able to neutralize them and recover the Cars they are using for their operations.

Advertisement

Also, 8 members of the group died in the encounter while two arrested alive.

Other items recovered from them include

4 AK47 Rifles, pistol and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the two arrested alive are helping the security joint team with valuable information.