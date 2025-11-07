In 2025, Android smartphones continue to outshine iPhones in several areas, offering features and functionalities that remain out of reach for iOS users, particularly in customisation, multitasking, and overall convenience. Android maintains its position as the world’s leading mobile platform, run...

In 2025, Android smartphones continue to outshine iPhones in several areas, offering features and functionalities that remain out of reach for iOS users, particularly in customisation, multitasking, and overall convenience.

Android maintains its position as the world’s leading mobile platform, running on approximately 72% of smartphones globally, while iOS accounts for roughly 28%.

Apple has made huge strides in software polish, camera technology, and ecosystem perks, but several core capabilities remain exclusive to Android.

Despite these advancements, iPhones still lag behind in certain functionalities.

Here are six things Android phones can do that iPhones cannot in 2025:

1. Guest Mode & Multiple User Profiles: Android allows multiple user profiles and guest mode for temporary separate spaces, so friends or kids can use the phone without accessing your personal data. iPhones, even the high-end models, do not support this feature natively for phones, only partially on iPads.

2. Scrolling (Long) Screenshots: Android supports native scrolling screenshots that capture an entire webpage or app screen in one long image seamlessly. iPhones still require multiple screenshots or third-party apps.

READ ALSO: 8 budget friendly phones in 2025

3. Google Services Integration: Android phones come with deep integration of Google services like automatic silent backups to Google Drive, advanced Google Assistant functionalities without needing to open apps, seamless Chrome browser syncing, and AI-powered Google Photos features. iPhones rely more on Apple’s ecosystem and have less native Google integration.

4. Expanded Multitasking and Split Screen: Android supports multitasking features such as split-screen for using two apps simultaneously on phones. On iPhones, multitasking like split-screen is limited mostly to iPads, not phones.

5. Customizable Home Screen with Launchers and Widgets: Android allows extensive customization of the home screen via third-party launchers and widgets. iPhones offer widgets but are more confined, and do not allow full home screen launcher changes.

6. Reverse Wireless Charging and Expandable Storage: Many Android phones support reverse wireless charging to charge other devices and microSD card slots for expandable storage. iPhones do not have these capabilities.

These Android features give users more control, flexibility, and convenience in several daily use cases where the iPhone ecosystem remains more closed and restricted.