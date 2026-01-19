The 56th World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, uniting over 3,000 global leaders to shape the future of growth, technology, and cooperation....

This year’s theme, ‘A Spirit of Dialogue,’ drives conversations on AI, quantum computing, and sustainable supply chains.

Nigeria makes history with its first sovereign pavilion; Nigeria House showcasing solid minerals, climate‑smart agriculture, digital trade, and creative industries.

From policy dialogues to investment roundtables, Nigeria’s presence signals a bold, reform‑driven future at Davos.