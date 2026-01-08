Three children were among five people who died in a motor accident on the Lokoja–Ajaokuta Road in Kogi State....

According to a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lokoja, the accident involved three children, two females and one male.

Two other adults, a man and a woman, also lost their lives.

The crash occurred at Gidan Bassa community around 11:40 a.m.

The FRSC said the accident involved a Toyota Avensis car, registered to Omala Local Government Area, and a Sino truck belonging to Dangote Cement Plc.

The vehicles, with registration numbers Kogi BJK172LG and REG BBR719SA respectively, collided head-on, causing the immediate death of the five victims.

Twelve people were involved in the crash.

The remaining seven occupants sustained bruises, fractures, and other minor injuries.

They were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital morgue in Lokoja.

The FRSC attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking and advised motorists to avoid over-speeding and unsafe driving on highways.

Four mobile phones recovered at the scene are in the custody of the FRSC, while the vehicles and other belongings have been handed over to police from the Ajaokuta Division.