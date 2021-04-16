Five people have been reportedly killed following a land dispute between two communities in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Six Others are reported to have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Fika General Hospital.

The communal clash was between Biyo and Kadi Communities of the local government area.

Details of how the incident started is still not clear but Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Yobe Police Command Damaturu, the state capital Dungus Abdulkarim, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who confirmed the incident said the police are trailing the suspects who were responsible for the clash.

ASP Abdulkarim expressed hope that the police will soon arrest the perpetrators who he said ran away after causing the mayhem.

The Chairperson of Fika Local Government Area, Halima Kyari Joda was yet to make a statement on the communal clash.

It was gathered that the dispute had lingered on for more than one year despite several efforts towards resolving the cause of the dispute.