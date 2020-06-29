The Nigerian government has evacuated 317 more citizens stranded in the United Kingdom as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa announced the arrival of the returnees, including nine infants on Sunday via the commission’s official twitter handle.

NIDCOM explained that the Air Peace flight conveying the Nigerians touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 9:50pm.

175 of the evacuees would disembark in Abuja and the remaining 142 people would proceed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

According to the agency, all the returnees tested negative to COVID-19 and will proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.