The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the office of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said another 300 Nigerians are expected to arrive the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja from the United Arab Emirate

Earlier in the day, about 56 Nigerians arrived Abuja from Pakistan. Air france also conveyed 15 Nigerians from France, Germany, Belgium and Estonia to Lagos.

Confirmations of these evacuations were contained in a a tweet made by the minister of Aviation.

It is unclear at this moment if the evacuees would be observing the mandatory 14 day isolation in a quarantine centre or the new protocol will be observed

The new protocol insists evacuees will be tested before departure and upon arrival, only negative cases will be evacuated and would isolate in their homes