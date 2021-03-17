At least Ten persons have been killed and several others injured in an attack on Kabasa community, that’s in Gusau local government area of Zamfara state.

The gunmen stormed the village Tuesday night on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

A team of army troops on patrol quickly responded to a distress call and engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

Three soldiers, seven locals were killed while scores of bandits were neutralised in the process.

A statement from the state government confirming the incident says Governor Bello Matawalle is saddened by the attack.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The governor assures of his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property of innocent citizens.

The statement adds that the government has directed security agencies to carry out full investigation into the incident.