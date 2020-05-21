The Joint Health Workers Union in Kano has announced the discharge of 27 of its members from Isolation after contracting the coronavirus.

Chairman of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital branch of the Union, Murtala Umar disclosed this in a statement made available to TVC News.

According to him, the discharged members are amongst the earlier reported 34 health workers who tested positive for the virus at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Murtala Umar added that out of the 27 discharged patients, 17 are nurses, 3 Medical Laboratory Scientists, 2 Medical Information record officers, 2 hospital attendants, 1 technician, 1 billing officer, and 1 cleaner.

They have since resumed work at the facility.