The Lagos State Police Command have arrested 26 male suspects in connection with the possession of counterfeit currency and the production and sale of adulterated diesel to unsuspecting motorists at Eti-Osa area in Lekki.

In a statement signed by SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, the suspects were apprehended on 27th November 2025 at about 1330 hours in a joint operation with operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI).

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested twenty-six (26) male suspects in connection with the possession of counterfeit currency and the production and sale of adulterated diesel to unsuspecting motorists at Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

“The suspects were apprehended on 27th November 2025 at about 1330 hours in a joint operation with operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), during which Nine Hundred and Fifty-One Thousand, Three Hundred Naira (₦951,300) in counterfeit notes were recovered from their premises.”

The statement added, “Preliminary investigations further revealed that Abubakar Rilean (40 years), Abubakar Abdullahi (35 years), Adamu Ibrahim Jora (35 years), and Michael John (30 years) are involved in the production and distribution of adulterated engine oil/diesel, popularly known as “rice and beans,” which they sold to unsuspecting and innocent motorists. Additionally, Ichapi Moses (30 years) and Samson Adike (28 years) have been identified as the suppliers of these adulterated petroleum products to the area.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, warns all malicious and criminally minded individuals across the state to desist from all forms of criminal activity, stressing the Command’s commitment to intensify efforts in closing in strongly on perpetrators.

He said, “anyone found engaging in acts capable of endangering public peace, damaging vehicles, or threatening economic stability will face the full weight of the law.”

CP Jimoh reassures residents that the Command remains firmly on top of the security situation in Lagos. He emphasises that the state is safe and there is no room for criminals or their unlawful activities. The safety and well-being of all residents remain the Command’s top priority.