Twenty-five million Nigerians are set to become beneficiaries of the installation of N140 billion off-grid solar home systems in rural communities across the country from the first week of December.

The senior special assistant on media and publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande says the initiative is a continuation of coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Mr Akande says the initiative involves 5 million home systems to about 25 million people in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.

The programme will include the assembly and manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry, while the use of local content will be prioritized.