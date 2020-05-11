Coronavirus update in Nigeria on Sunday night, at about 11.51 pm, 10th May, 2020, shows that there were 248 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease in the country.
The Breakdown of the new confirmed cases is as follows;-
81-Lagos
35-Jigawa
26-Borno
26-Kano
20-Bauchi
13-FCT
12-Edo
10-Sokoto
7-Zamfara
4-Kwara
4-Kebbi
2-Gombe
2-Taraba
2-Ogun
2-Ekiti
1-Osun and
1-Bayelsa
This now brings the total confirmed cases in Nigeria to 4,399.
Of this figure, 778 patients were discharged, while 143 deaths have so far been recorded.