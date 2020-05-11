Coronavirus update in Nigeria on Sunday night, at about 11.51 pm, 10th May, 2020, shows that there were 248 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease in the country.

The Breakdown of the new confirmed cases is as follows;-

81-Lagos

35-Jigawa

26-Borno

26-Kano

20-Bauchi

13-FCT

12-Edo

10-Sokoto

7-Zamfara

4-Kwara

4-Kebbi

2-Gombe

2-Taraba

2-Ogun

2-Ekiti

1-Osun and

1-Bayelsa

This now brings the total confirmed cases in Nigeria to 4,399.

Of this figure, 778 patients were discharged, while 143 deaths have so far been recorded.