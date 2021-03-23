Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has named 24-year-old Adeyi Kaosarah as his Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor also appointed Hajia Fatima Jummai Audu as Special Adviser on Women Affairs.

Kaosarah, an author who is renowned for her extensive reach within the youth constituency, is a graduate of the University of Ilorin where she is mentor for the varsity’s empowerment beneficiaries. A youth entrepreneur, her roles entail sharing practical examples with mentees, giving mentorship on entrepreneurship, and advising on how to manage school activities with their business goal-setting, planning and implementation.

The millennial is from Ojuekun Sarumi Ward of Ilorin West local government.

Kaosarah is the member representing Kwara State on Northern States Governors’ Forum Committee on Youth Engagements, Priorities and Inclusion in Governance.

She was also a member of the Kwara State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on EndSARS Protest (2020).

She was Vice President of the Faculty of Agriculture Students (UNILORIN, 2018) and Vice President of Nigerian Society for Environmental Conservation.

Kaosarah comes to the job with several certifications on youth affairs, including at continental level.

Jummai Audu, born in 1954, holds a Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relation (MILR) and Bachelor of Arts in Education, both from the University of Ilorin.

She was State President of the National Council of Women Society; National Secretary of the Society; a member of the Federal Government’s Implementation Committee of N50bn Agric Loan Scheme; executive member of the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria; and Director of Ajikobi Micro Finance Bank Nigeria Limited.

She was at various times director of personnel management (DPM) in Edu, Ilorin East, Oke Ero and Isin local government areas.

Hajia Jummai, a retired teacher and one-time senatorial aspirant, is from Edu local government area of Kwara State.