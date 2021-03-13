The 20th National Sports festival has now been slated to hold between the 2nd and 14th of April 2021 in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

This was contained in a circular sent by the Ministry of Sports to the states sporting associations.

The letter signed by the Secretary to the Main Organising Committee, indicates that the Games Village will be opened from the 2nd of April for arrival of State Contingents before the opening ceremony on Sunday, April the 4th.

The Games will close on the 14th of April while the Athletes Village will shut down the next day.

The multi-sport event which had suffered several postponements due to the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to help Athletes prepare for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan.