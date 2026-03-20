Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State has directed all political appointees in his administration with ambitions to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign from office on or before March 30, 2026. The directive was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to…...

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State has directed all political appointees in his administration with ambitions to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign from office on or before March 30, 2026.

The directive was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula, who said the move is aimed at sustaining the pace of development across the state.

According to the statement, the governor emphasised that early resignation by affected appointees would allow for a smooth transition and ensure continuity in governance.

He noted that the administration remains focused on delivering results and would not allow political interests to disrupt ongoing projects and programmes.

Governor Alia also called on stakeholders and residents to support his vision for the state’s growth and transformation.

“I invite all people of good conscience to join hands with me so that we can make Benue a place that attracts everybody,” he said.

Highlighting progress made so far, the governor pointed to ongoing infrastructure development and improvements in the welfare of civil servants as indicators of his administration’s commitment.

“When you see earthmoving machines working on our hitherto dilapidated roads, that is development. When you see civil servants going to work and closing happily, that is development.

“I have started, I am midway and I am more determined to do more because that was my covenant with the Benue people. I cannot tender apologies to anyone because I am developing Benue state.

“My covenant was with the people of Benue State. My attention is on how to make them happy. How to rewrite the story of the state for good. Therefore, nothing can deter me; nobody can frustrate me to abandon this,” he said.

The governor reiterated his commitment to delivering on his mandate, insisting that governance must remain focused on improving the lives of the people.