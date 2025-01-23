An aide to Borno State Governor, Muhammad Zarma, has praised the leadership qualities and character of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, describing him as an uncommon leader in the North West and Nigeria.

Zarma, a former Director with the National Board for Technological Incubation, NBTI expressed his admiration in a Facebook post that attracted hundreds of reactions from his followers, where he commended Governor Idris for his transformational impact in Kebbi State.

His post, titled “Dr. Nasir Idris Setting the Goal for Social and Economic Transformation of Kebbi State, Nigeria highlighted the governor’s achievements and leadership style.

He described Dr. Idris as an exemplary leader with humility, kindness, hard work, and generosity, According to Zama, as a former teacher, Kauran Gwandu understands the importance of education, particularly in the North West, and is committed to improving social and economic opportunities for all, regardless of status.

Zarma emphasized that Kebbi State has witnessed a significant transformation under Dr. Idris’ administration, with remarkable achievements in education, infrastructure, healthcare, social welfare, security, commerce, and industry. He noted that the governor’s work is evident across the state’s ancient cities, turning them into modern hubs of development.

On security, Zarma noted that while challenges persist across the North West, Kebbi State remains relatively peaceful under Governor Idris’ leadership crediting the governor for effectively addressing security issues and maintaining stability in the state.

He expressed confidence that Dr. Idris’ tenure would bring lasting progress and prosperity to Kebbi Stae, commending the governor’s visionary leadership, resilience, and accountability in translating ideas into actionable outcomes.

Zarma concluded by stating that he is not from Kebbi State but was inspired by what he witnessed there. He described Dr. Idris as a trailblazer whose efforts prove that responsible leadership exists in Nigeria.