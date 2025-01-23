Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has announced the death of the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni.

The elder statesman died on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 82, following a protracted illness.

In a statement in Jos, Governor Mutfwang described his death as a tremendous loss not only to his immediate family but also to the Nigerian Armed Forces, Plateau State, and the entire nation.

The Governor highlighted General Useni’s exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to service, which left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s security and political landscape.

He noted that General Useni’s tireless efforts to promote peace and security, especially in Northern Nigeria and Plateau State, will forever be remembered.

Governor Mutfwang recounted the illustrious career of the late General, who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities, including as Minister of Transport, Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, and Minister of the FCT.