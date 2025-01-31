The Ondo state government says it will not tolerate any unwarranted disruption to its healthcare services by nurses in the state.

The State head of service, Bayo Philips in a statement made available to journalists, urged Nurses to allow good reasoning to prevail since there is neither any disputation nor deadlock.

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in the state had on Thursday announced their decision to embark on an indefinite strike starting from Friday.

The state chairman of the association, Felix Faborode at an emergency meeting , said members are going on strike due to poor welfare policy of the state government.

However, the administration encouraged the nurses to postpone the planned action, claiming that there is no justification for it at all.

The state’s head of service stated that the government was startled to read about the planned action in the news, especially because there is no dispute or unsolved issue.