The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja continued its proceedings with the testimony of three witnesses called by the petitioners, Asue Ighodalo and the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Tribunal also admitted in evidence 148 BVAS machines tendered by the petitioners.

First to testify at Thursday’s proceedings was Eseigbe Victor, a farmer and politician from Akoko Edo Local Government Area.

Led in evidence by petitioners’ counsel, Ken Mozia the witness identified and confirmed the submission of Form EC8A for 28 polling units, including certified copies and agents’ copies as exhibit.

During cross-examination, INEC’s counsel, Kanu Agabi questioned the authenticity of the witness’s role, noting that he had not signed Form EC8B for Ward 9, which is used for ward collation.

The discrepancies in the number of accredited voters on the IREV tendered by the witness against the BVAS emerged, APC’s counsel Onyechi Ikpeazu pointed it out.

While the witness cited 71 accredited voters in Unit 001 of Ward 9 in the IREV, the BVAS reports showed 252 accredited voters.

Similarly, Unit 003 had 262 registered voters on IREV but only 116 were reflected in BVAS records.

The defense also questioned whether BVAS hard copies were presented for reconciliation at the ward level.

The witness confirmed that they were but said there was no proper compilation.

The 14th petitioner’s witness Oyigwe Imasue, a PDP agent from Oredo Local Government Area In his evidence, confirmed that a certified true copy of an election result was included in his witness statement.

The defense’s respective counsel questioned Mr Imasue’s credibility and role in the collation process.

The third witness for the day was a subpoenaed witness from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who produced BVAS machines used in 133 polling units.

The witness said he produced a BVAs 148 machine which was admitted in evidence.

The court adjourned till 31st January 2025.