The Ondo State Government has reintroduced the free school shuttle buses to ease transportation problem of students in public and private schools, as they resumed for the new academic session.

The step is part of the palliative packages provided by the state government, to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on the people.

The free school shuttle bus scheme was introduced by the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, to provide free transportation for students in Ondo State.

The programme, which was sustained by the current government, was suspended in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the buses are back on the roads, as part of measures introduced by the state government to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on the people.

The buses are now plying more routes across the eighteen local government areas of the state.

The students are happy with the development, as they could not hide their joy.

The State Commissioner for Transport, Tobi Ogunleye said the buses are now in good shape, assuring the students that they will enjoy the free ride till December.

Apart from this, the government has also introduced free shuttle boats for people living in the riverine areas.