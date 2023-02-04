Following the twin crises of new naira notes and fuel scarcity, Governor of Oyo Seyi Makinde has deployed free Omituntun buses to ease the movement of residents in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Saturday in Ibadan.

According to him, the Omituntun Mass Transit Buses would be deployed to more routes within the state for free, in order to ameliorate the sufferings of people.

The governor said that his administration was ready to do whatever it could to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Governor Makinde urges Oyo residents to use their PVCs

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo has warned residents of the state against violent protests over the current crises of fuel scarcity and new naira notes.

Makinde gave this warning in a statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Saturday in Ibadan.

It will be recalled that some residents of the state on Friday staged street protests in Ibadan that became violent.

Makinde said citizens had the right to express their feelings peacefully but the government would not condone violence, adding that violence breeds other problems.

He said he had put all the security agencies operating in the state on high alert to avert any breakdown of law and order.

Instead of protesting, he reasoned, people should use their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to usher in a responsible government in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor also said that the state was also working with the local government chairmen in the state to provide immediate palliatives for vulnerable people.

According to him, this is to alleviate the hardships that the twin scarcity of new naira-notes and fuel have brought upon them.

He urged all law-abiding citizens and residents of the state to go about their lawful activities peacefully.

“Violence cannot and will not solve our problems, it will only create new ones.

“We have another opportunity in a few weeks to move this country in a new direction. Use your PVC, not violence.

“We must not allow elements within us, who have other motives, to take advantage of peaceful protests to perpetrate evil or push their agendas.

“I urge all law-abiding citizens and residents of the state to go about their lawful activities,” the governor counselled.