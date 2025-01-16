The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, has withdrawn from participating in the January 18th, 2025 Local Government elections organised by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).

The party pulled out of the elections after consultations with party leaders, stakeholders and the National Secretariat of the party.

The party noted the state electoral Commission lacks credibility to conduct the election having failed the integrity test.

According to a statement released by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, recent observations and reports indicate a worrying pattern of double standards by the electoral body.

This, according to the PDP, casts severe doubt on the state electoral commission’s ability to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.