The people of Libata, Kabirba, and Kwanga communities in Wara-Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State have expressed their gratitude to Three Crown Mines Limited for its outstanding corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Community members praised Governor Nasir Idris for approving the company’s operations and halting illegal mining in the area, citing the significant positive impact the company’s presence has had on their community.

Chairman of the Community development Association, Yusuf Muhammad, commended Governor Nasir Idris for stopping illegal mining in the community.

The Chief Security Officer of the miners in Libata, Usman Muhammad, spoke about an unfortunate fire outbreak that affected his farm land and others, calling on the State government to help provide jobs and more roads for the community.

Danjuma Arzika, Site Manager at Three Crown Mines emphasised the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to improving the lives of the people in the community.