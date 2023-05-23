The All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo state says its doors are open to welcome new members, to build the party ahead of future elections.

The State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin spoke during defection of a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Muyiwa Adu and others from Ondo North Senatorial District to the APC.

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC across Ondo state, including members-elect of the National Assembly, witnessed the defection.

One of the defectors is Muyiwa Adu, popularly known as Cubana in the political circle, dumped the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to pitch his tent with the ruling APC.

Some strong members of the PDP from Akoko Area, including Bode Obanla were also part of the defection train.

Welcoming the defectors, the State Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin said the defection has depleted the camp of the PDP further.

The defectors explained the reason behind their decision to join the APC.

