A non-governmental organisation known as International Dialogue Forum for Peace, IDFP, has called upon traditional and religious leaders to champion the fight against Sexual Gender Based Violence, SGBV, in order to stem the tide in the society.

The call was made during a one day engagement forum on development and validation of SGBV Accountability Framework for Community Faith-Based Actors in Nigeria, organised with support from United Nation Women, that held in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the most pervasive human rights violations in the world.

According to the United Nations Children’s fund, sexual violence, intimate partner violence, female genital mutilation, child marriage, sex trafficking and femicide are all forms of gender-based violence.

To create more awareness, faith – based leaders gathered in Makurdi to advance advocacy policy and social norms in the country.

Statistics was given to show level of seriousness.

Gender-based violence in it’s many forms, be it physical, emotional or physiological remains one of the pervasive human right violence in the world today, it is a reality that too many women, children and vulnerable groups suffer in silence often without the necessary support system to escape the circle of abuse.

The organisation has developed a compendium of Faith SGBV actors and that will help to understand the ecosystem of SBV activities in Nigeria.

It is a framework that will helps navigate through.

In this case, reports is made, number cases recorded.

The forum is an opportunity to validate a framework that is not only practical and implementable, but also one that resonate deeply with the principles of our faith.