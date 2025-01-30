The Nigerian Data Protection Commission has assured Nigerians of its commitment to making data privacy a corner stone of a sustainable digital economy .

This was disclosed the National Commissioner Vincent Olatunji at the an event to commemorate the global data privacy day 2025 with the theme “fostering trust and inclusion through data privacy.

The commission has successfully implemented the Nigerian Data Protection Act 2023 to strengthen its institutional framework, expand public awareness initiative , and forge collaborations with local and international partners.

These achievement have solidified its roles as a pivotal driver of data protection and digital trust in Nigeria

A gathering organised is to commemorate the Global Privacy Day 2025 by raising awareness on how citizens can key into the data privacy initiative.

The National Commissioner, speaks about the challenges the commission is currently facing in Nigeria .

He also disclosed that; the commission has done a lot to raise awareness on the benefits of data privacy and how it can revive Nigeria’s economy by training citizens on digital skills .

The Commission unveiled it’s annual report of 2024 and first international journal of the Commission.